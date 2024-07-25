England confirm playing XI for final West Indies Test

Harry Brook raises bat after century in second Test. - AFP

England have named an unchanged playing eleven for the third and final Test against the West Indies at Edgbaston, starting on Friday.

England have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after beating the visitors by 241 runs in Nottingham. They secured an innings and 114 runs victory in the opening Test of the series, which was also the farewell match of veteran James Anderson at Lord's.

The Ben Stokes-led side has backed their winning combination from the second Test with an eye on a clean sweep to start the home summer on a high. After the completion of the series, England will host Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series in August.

England will continue with three pacers — Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes — and Shoaib Bashir as a specialist spinner, with Joe Root to chip in as a part-timer. All-rounder Stokes also remains a bowling option for the side that will look to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Birmingham.

England's playing XI for the third Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

Meanwhile, West Indies received a blow as pace bowler Jeremiah Louis was sidelined for the final Test against England due to a hamstring injury.

In his place, the West Indies have called up fast bowler Akeem Jordan for the third Test. Jordan, who has played in two ODIs but has yet to make a debut in Test cricket, has joined the squad.

Louis, who had not yet played in this Test series, sustained the hamstring injury during the second match at Trent Bridge. Despite his injury, he will continue to travel with the team to receive treatment.