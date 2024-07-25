PFF completes election process at districts level

PFF house in Lahore. - File

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Wednesday announced that it has successfully completed the election process at the districts level.

“Out of 143 districts with football playing clubs, elections have been held in 119 districts. The DFA elections in Kohat and Tank are pending due to court stays, while those in Kashmore, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Dera Bugti, Sorab and Kurram are on hold due to security concerns,” NC said in a statement. “Additionally, 11 districts do not have any club with a right to vote, and in 4 districts the presence of only one voting club prevents the election process as per the electoral guidelines,” it added.

NC said that 119 presidents, nine senior vice-presidents, 116 General Secretaries and 112 treasurer’s have been elected during the process. “In the first round of DFA elections held in 66 districts, 187 positions were elected. The second round, conducted in 33 districts, resulted in the election of 95 positions. In the third round, held in 23 districts, 75 positions were elected,” NC said.

Chairman of the PFF Normalisation Committee, Haroon Malik, extended his congratulations to all the candidates who participated in the electoral process, lauding the smooth and efficient execution of the elections.

The PFF NC Chairman highlighted the inclusivity and transparency of the elections, noting this was the first time they conducted the elections in such a manner. Malik further mentioned that the focus will be on the provincial elections for which the rules and regulations of provincial elections have been uploaded on the PFF social accounts. He reaffirmed the PFF’s commitment to ensuring transparent elections across Pakistan.