Shahnawaz Dahani to miss Shaheens’ Darwin tour

Shahnawaz Dahani during a training session. - PCB

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani will miss the Pakistan Shaheens’ Darwin tour due to a back injury.

Dahani is ruled out of the second four-dayer against Bangladesh ‘A’ starting from Friday and the white-ball leg of the Darwin tour, which includes two one-day matches and the Top End T20 Series.



"25-year-old fast bowler, who picked up four wickets against Bangladesh ‘A’ in first four-day match, will return to Pakistan immediately and will be assessed by the medical panel before starting the rehabilitation process," the PCB said in a press release.

"Spin-bowling all-rounder Mubasir Khan has been added to the white-ball squad as cover for Dahani. Khurram Shahzad, who was set to return after the completion of two four-day match series against Bangladesh 'A', will now be available for selection in the two one-day matches against Northern Territory Strike and Bangladesh ‘A’ on 4 and 6 August, respectively."

Schedule (all matches in Darwin)

14 Jul – Arrival in Darwin

19-22 Jul – Four-day vs Bangladesh ‘A’

26-29 Jul – Four-day vs Bangladesh ‘A’

4 Aug – 50-over match vs Northern Territory (NT)

6 Aug – 50 over match vs Bangladesh ‘A’

2024 Top End T20 fixture (local time):

Friday 9 August

6:00pm: Northern Territory vs. Perth Scorchers | DXC Arena

Saturday 10 August

10:00am: Melbourne Renegades vs. Melbourne Stars | DXC Arena

3:00pm: Perth Scorchers vs. Pakistan Shaheens | DXC Arena

6:00pm: Tasmania vs. Adelaide Strikers | TIO Stadium

Sunday 11 August

10:00am: Bangladesh HP vs. Melbourne Renegades | Gardens Oval

1:00pm: Adelaide Strikers vs. Northern Territory | Gerry Wood Oval

3:00pm: Pakistan Shaheens vs. Melbourne Stars | Gardens Oval

Monday 12 August

10:00am: Tasmania vs. Northern Territory | TIO Stadium

2:00pm: Perth Scorchers vs. ACT Comets | DXC Arena

6:00pm: Tasmania vs. Bangladesh HP | TIO Stadium

Tuesday 13 August

10:00am: Melbourne Stars vs. Adelaide Strikers | Cazaly’s Arena

1:00pm: Northern Territory vs. Melbourne Renegades | DXC Arena

3:00pm: Melbourne Stars vs. ACT Comets | Cazaly’s Arena

6:00pm: Tasmania vs. Pakistan Shaheens | DXC Arena

Wednesday 14 August

10:00am: Melbourne Renegades vs. Perth Scorchers | Cazaly’s Arena

1:00pm: Adelaide Strikers vs. Bangladesh HP | DXC Arena

3:00pm: Melbourne Renegades vs. Tasmania | Cazaly’s Arena

6:00pm: Northern Territory vs. Melbourne Stars | DXC Arena

Thursday 15 August

1:00pm: ACT Comets vs. Bangladesh HP | TIO Stadium

3:00pm: Perth Scorchers vs. Adelaide Strikers | Gardens Oval

6:00pm: Melbourne Renegades vs. Pakistan Shaheens | TIO Stadium

Friday 16 August

10:00am: Tasmania vs. Melbourne Stars | TIO Stadium

2:00pm: ACT Comets vs. Northern Territory | Gardens Oval

6:00pm: Pakistan Shaheens vs. Bangladesh HP | TIO Stadium

Saturday 17 August

10:00am: ACT Comets vs. Adelaide Strikers | DXC Arena

2:00pm: Bangladesh HP vs. Perth Scorchers | TIO Stadium

6:00pm: ACT Comets vs. Pakistan Shaheens | DXC Arena

Sunday 18 August

10:00am: Semi-Final 1 | DXC Arena

10:00am: Semi-Final 2 | TIO Stadium

4:00pm: Final | DXC Arena