Shahnawaz Dahani to miss Shaheens’ Darwin tour

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani will miss the Pakistan Shaheens’ Darwin tour due to a back injury.
Dahani is ruled out of the second four-dayer against Bangladesh ‘A’ starting from Friday and the white-ball leg of the Darwin tour, which includes two one-day matches and the Top End T20 Series.
"25-year-old fast bowler, who picked up four wickets against Bangladesh ‘A’ in first four-day match, will return to Pakistan immediately and will be assessed by the medical panel before starting the rehabilitation process," the PCB said in a press release.
"Spin-bowling all-rounder Mubasir Khan has been added to the white-ball squad as cover for Dahani. Khurram Shahzad, who was set to return after the completion of two four-day match series against Bangladesh 'A', will now be available for selection in the two one-day matches against Northern Territory Strike and Bangladesh ‘A’ on 4 and 6 August, respectively."
Schedule (all matches in Darwin)
14 Jul – Arrival in Darwin
19-22 Jul – Four-day vs Bangladesh ‘A’
26-29 Jul – Four-day vs Bangladesh ‘A’
4 Aug – 50-over match vs Northern Territory (NT)
6 Aug – 50 over match vs Bangladesh ‘A’
2024 Top End T20 fixture (local time):
Friday 9 August
6:00pm: Northern Territory vs. Perth Scorchers | DXC Arena
Saturday 10 August
10:00am: Melbourne Renegades vs. Melbourne Stars | DXC Arena
3:00pm: Perth Scorchers vs. Pakistan Shaheens | DXC Arena
6:00pm: Tasmania vs. Adelaide Strikers | TIO Stadium
Sunday 11 August
10:00am: Bangladesh HP vs. Melbourne Renegades | Gardens Oval
1:00pm: Adelaide Strikers vs. Northern Territory | Gerry Wood Oval
3:00pm: Pakistan Shaheens vs. Melbourne Stars | Gardens Oval
Monday 12 August
10:00am: Tasmania vs. Northern Territory | TIO Stadium
2:00pm: Perth Scorchers vs. ACT Comets | DXC Arena
6:00pm: Tasmania vs. Bangladesh HP | TIO Stadium
Tuesday 13 August
10:00am: Melbourne Stars vs. Adelaide Strikers | Cazaly’s Arena
1:00pm: Northern Territory vs. Melbourne Renegades | DXC Arena
3:00pm: Melbourne Stars vs. ACT Comets | Cazaly’s Arena
6:00pm: Tasmania vs. Pakistan Shaheens | DXC Arena
Wednesday 14 August
10:00am: Melbourne Renegades vs. Perth Scorchers | Cazaly’s Arena
1:00pm: Adelaide Strikers vs. Bangladesh HP | DXC Arena
3:00pm: Melbourne Renegades vs. Tasmania | Cazaly’s Arena
6:00pm: Northern Territory vs. Melbourne Stars | DXC Arena
Thursday 15 August
1:00pm: ACT Comets vs. Bangladesh HP | TIO Stadium
3:00pm: Perth Scorchers vs. Adelaide Strikers | Gardens Oval
6:00pm: Melbourne Renegades vs. Pakistan Shaheens | TIO Stadium
Friday 16 August
10:00am: Tasmania vs. Melbourne Stars | TIO Stadium
2:00pm: ACT Comets vs. Northern Territory | Gardens Oval
6:00pm: Pakistan Shaheens vs. Bangladesh HP | TIO Stadium
Saturday 17 August
10:00am: ACT Comets vs. Adelaide Strikers | DXC Arena
2:00pm: Bangladesh HP vs. Perth Scorchers | TIO Stadium
6:00pm: ACT Comets vs. Pakistan Shaheens | DXC Arena
Sunday 18 August
10:00am: Semi-Final 1 | DXC Arena
10:00am: Semi-Final 2 | TIO Stadium
4:00pm: Final | DXC Arena
