Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Olympics due to illness

Sinner confirmed the news via a post on his social media. - AFP

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics after suffering from tonsillitis.

The Italian recently struggled with dizziness and left the court for a medical timeout during his quarter-final defeat to Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon.

Now, the 22-year-old has been forced to miss the upcoming Games in the French capital and confirmed the news via a post on his social media.

Speaking on X, Sinner wrote: "I am saddened to inform you that unfortunately I will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympic Games.

"After a good week of clay training I started to feel unwell. I spent a couple of days resting and during a visit the doctor found tonsillitis and strongly advised me against playing.

"Missing the Games is a huge disappointment as it was one of my main goals for this season. I couldn't wait to have the honour of representing my country in this very important event. Good luck to all the Italian athletes who I will support from home. Forza Italia".

The tournament takes place from 27 July to 4 August.

Earlier this month, after his defeat to Medvedev, Sinner admitted he was struggling with dizziness.

Sinner had been one of the favourites to win gold at the competition but, following his withdrawal, Novak Djokovic is now the number one seed.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray has confirmed that the Paris Olympics will be the 'last-ever tennis tournament' of his illustrious and tenacious career.

The 37-year-old is calling time on an incredible career which has seen him win three Grand Slams, 46 ATP Tour singles titles, and two Olympic gold medals.