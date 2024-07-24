Women's Asia Cup 2024 semi-finals schedule confirmed

Four captains of the semi-finalists. - ACC

The schedule of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 has been confirmed after the round matches were completed at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Wednesday.

India finished at the top of Group A with three wins while Pakistan bagged second spot. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka took the first spot in Group B while Bangladesh remained second.

In the first semi-final, India will face Bangladesh in the first semi-final while Pakistan play Sri Lanka in the second semi-final.

Women's Asia Cup 2024 Semi-finals Schedule

1st Semi-final: India vs Bangladesh - 1:30pm (PST)

2nd Semi-final: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - 6:30pm (PST)

In the last match of the round stage, Sri Lanka delivered a commanding performance, securing a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Thailand.

Sri Lanka successfully chased down the target of 94 in just 11.3 overs without losing a wicket, showcasing their dominance in the ongoing tournament.

Thailand, opting to bat first, struggled to build momentum against a disciplined Sri Lankan bowling attack. They managed to score 93 for 7 in their 20 overs. Nannapat Koncharoenkai was the standout performer with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 47 off 53 balls, including five boundaries. Despite her resilient innings, Thailand’s batters found it difficult to form substantial partnerships, leading to a modest total.

Thailand’s innings began on a shaky note, losing Nattaya Boochatham for a duck on the very first ball, bowled by Achini Kulasuriya. Aphisara Suwanchonrathi tried to provide some stability with a quick 12 off 9 balls but fell to Fernando. Phannita Maya (2 off 18 balls) and Chanida Sutthiruang (4 off 3 balls) couldn’t contribute much, as the wickets continued to tumble.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers were in top form, with Kavisha Dilhari leading the way, taking 2 wickets for just 13 runs in her 4-over spell. Inoshi Priyadharshani, Chamari Athapaththu, Sugandika Kumari, and Achini Kulasuriya each chipped in with a wicket apiece, keeping Thailand’s scoring rate in check throughout the innings.

Earlier, Bangladesh defeated Malaysia by 114 runs. Batting first, Bangladesh women scored 191 for a loss of 2 wickets in the stipulated twenty overs.

In reply, Malaysia women could score only 77 runs for a loss of 8 wickets in twenty overs.

