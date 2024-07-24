Barcelona confirm injury update for forward ahead of 2024 season

Ansu Fati hugs Lamine Yamal. - AFP

FC Barcelona have confirmed that Ansu Fati has sustained a foot injury, which is likely to prevent him from participating in the pre-season tour of the United States and could potentially hinder a future transfer away from the club.

Having broken into the Catalan giants' first-team squad during the 2019/20 season, the 21-year-old then faced a series of injuries over the following two seasons before making 51 appearances in all competitions during the 2022/23 season.

However, he was sent out on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion last season and could only feature in 27 matches, scoring just four goals.

Fati has since returned to Spain and, despite impressing new manager Hansi Flick in pre-season so far, could be a player Barcelona consider selling during the summer transfer window to improve their notoriously poor finances.

"In training today, first team player Ansu Fati suffered a foot injury. He will undergo conservative treatment in Barcelona and his return to training will be determined by his recovery time," FC Barcelona said in a statement.

Fati's future at Barcelona could be influenced by the signings the club make over the summer. Lamine Yamal has achieved superstar status at just 17 years of age by leading Spain to victory in Euro 2024, while international teammate Nico Williams has been strongly linked with a move to Catalonia.

Williams has been advised against a move to Barcelona by a current Athletic Club teammate, and Dani Olmo's release clause at RB Leipzig has recently expired.

Barcelona have also bid farewell to Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso following the end of their contracts, while Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo have departed after their loans concluded.