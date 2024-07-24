Paris 2024 Olympics: Nadal, Alcaraz cautious over doubles medal chances

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz at an event during Paris 2024 Olympics. - AFP

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz promised on Wednesday to make every effort to overcome lack of preparation even if they are aware that their combined stature at the Olympics in Paris would not bring them any rewards.

In an attempt to build on the doubles championship he and close friend Marc Lopez won in Rio in 2016, 2008 singles gold medallist Nadal will link up with Alcaraz at Roland Garros as part of a tennis dream squad.

Before his final Olympics, the 22-time Grand Slam winner was eager to temper expectations because Nadal and Alcaraz would be working together for the first time.

“I understand the fascination, the hope of seeing us play together, (but) let’s not think that this translates into success, I think that’s a mistake,” said the 38-year-old Nadal.

“At the end of the day Carlos hasn’t played much doubles and I haven’t played much in either doubles or singles,” he said at a Spanish team press conference in the Olympic Village.

Both Nadal and Alcaraz will also compete in the singles at Roland Garros, where Nadal has won the French Open a record 14 times. Alcaraz claimed the title in Paris for the first time last month.

“We trust in the great moment that Carlos is in,” said Nadal. Alcaraz retained his Wimbledon crown 10 days ago, landing his fourth Grand Slam at the age of 21.

“We’re going to give our all to try and at least leave with the peace of mind of having done everything possible,” added Nadal.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz said it was “a dream” to be able to make his Olympic debut in doubles alongside Nadal.

He too sounded a note of caution and insisted their star power was no guarantee of a medal.

“What I can say is that we’re going to do give the best of ourselves… with great enthusiasm, let’s hope we can enjoy it and play well,” said Alcaraz, who beat Novak Djokovic again in this year’s Wimbledon final.

Djokovic, who won singles bronze in 2008, will also be in Paris as the Olympic tennis tournament is held on clay for the first time since Barcelona in 1992.