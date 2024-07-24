Ollie Pope confident England will soon score 600 runs in single day of Test

England's Test vice-captain Ollie Pope. - AFP

England batter Ollie Pope believes they can soon exceed the 600-run mark in a single day of Test cricket with their relentless approach.

Since June 2022, England have maintained the highest run rate in Test cricket at 4.58 over 25 matches, resulting in 16 victories.

Discussing England’s recent batting strategy, Pope mentioned there’s an added hunger to be ruthless in their batting lineup.

"There’s a real hunger - there always is a hunger - but now there's an extra bit in that batting line-up. We want to be as ruthless as we can as a batting unit, but still play the way we do because that's our natural game. Obviously being ruthless is being part of Test cricket as well,” Pope said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Pope further elaborated that the England batters have not been instructed to play aggressively; it is simply their natural style. The England batsman also anticipates that they will soon be aiming to score 600 runs in an innings.

"I got asked on day one 'do you get told to play like that?'. No, we don't. It's just our natural games and the way we go about it. Sometimes we might score 280-300 in a day but that's OK and probably because we're reading situations. There might also be a day where we go and get 500 to 600 at some point in the future as well. And that's a cool thing to have,” he added.

Remember, Ben Stokes' men already hold the record for most runs scored on Day 1 of a Test match achieved in December 2022 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

England posted a massive score of 506/4 on the opening day to surpass Australia’s 494/6 achieved against Australia in 1910.