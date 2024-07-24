Enzo Maresca opens up ahead of Wrexham clash

Enzo passes on instructions to his players during Tuesday's training session. - CFC

Enzo Maresca highlighted the importance of building a connection with Blues fans in his first press conference as Chelsea head coach.

The 44-year-old shared these thoughts ahead of his first match since taking charge of the club.

The Blues will lock horns with Wrexham at the home of the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday evening in what will be the first match of our 2024 USA Tour.

“It is always important to have a connection with the fans. The fans in the US, the fans in England, the fans anywhere,” Maresca said

“We have not had the chance to visit the city because we arrived very late [last night] and we had a session this afternoon. [But] it is always nice to share time with our fans abroad, not only in England.

“As a player or a manager, I have been here many times and it is always a pleasure.”

Maresca conducted his first training session earlier in the day since Chelsea touched down in the USA, with the squad taking to the field at Stanford Stadium, inside the Stanford University campus.

“My philosophy is quite clear. We try to dominate the game, we try to keep the ball as much as we can. It is difficult and it is not easy but overall the idea is to be aggressive on the ball and off the ball,” he said.

Chelsea will feature in five matches as part of our 2024 US Tour, with games in California, Indiana, Atlanta, Ohio and North Carolina.