Guardiola reacts after defeat in Manchester City's pre-season opener in the USA to Celtic

Manager Pep Guardiola opened up after defeat in Manchester City's pre-season opener in the USA to Celtic 4-3.

Bearing in mind the inexperienced squad available to him, Guardiola was pleased with the way his players performed.

“I saw many good things from the new and old players,” the manager stated in his post-match press conference.

“It wasn’t easy, we have senior players up front and back four eight or nine who are so young. It’s difficult in one department when so many are young but many good things, Oscar and Rico always in a high level.

“Many things I saw were nice. We created chances, but they are so good with the pace and quality they have. You have to live these situations in pre-season and we’ll do it from here.”

Speaking about Rico Lewis’ performance, Guardiola backed the Bury-born teenager.

“Rico is exceptional and can play in the pocket, maybe it’s his natural position but we didn’t have players in back four.

“He’s so dynamic, first control, vision, it’s really good and I was very pleased with his performance.”

City will also lock horns with AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea during the Club’s pre-season tour of the United States.