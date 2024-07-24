PSB’s decision to form National Institute of Sports against govt’s move

PSB logo. - PSB

ISLAMABAD: The decision of the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) Governing Board to establish National Institute of Sports (NIS) within the vicinity of Pakistan Sports Complex opposed the recent move by the government to establish a sports university as well as it is beyond the mandate given to the authority.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his early tenure inaugurated the sports university which not only is an important part of the PML-N manifesto but is also a necessity. A separate university not directly clashing with the PSB’s mandate would definitely help in promoting sports at all levels. Be it coaches or sports administrators’ education, the sports university would help establish and strengthen the base.

In a recent PSB’s Board meeting (as mentioned in the minutes), it was decided to establish the National Institute of Sports initially through relocation of the personnel of the academic and training wings of the PSB. This wing mainly deals with helping coaches and officials to organize different events and get the latest education that could help them support the PSB in different assignments. The board directed to approach the Chinese government to get sports academician on secondment basis to head the institute as its principal during the transition and he would make the remaining hiring.

It was decided to include nutrition sports injuries. Biomacechanics and other sports related disciplines in the syllabus. The board approved the proposal to hold courses for the coaches, physical education teachers, trainers, and organize sports clinics, seminars and conferences to carry out research work in various games and sports.

The Board also recommended tabling precise proposals for locating the institute in either of the premises of residence of the director general or the renovated building.

There is no mention that such a decision by the Board has initially been approved by the Finance or Establishment Division. Furthermore, it is an attempt to create a state within state. The basic purpose of the PSB is to facilitate athletes, federations and help Pakistan contingents travelling abroad for different international events.

To create the sports infrastructure and to help groom talent at grassroots also come under the PSB mandate. To ensure that federations are working within the given mandate and in accordance with the international laws also come under its preview.

Pakistan sports definitely requires establishment of a university as was inaugurated by PM Shehbaz Sharif. However, the decision taken by the PSB Board to establish a National Institute of Sports is mere an attempt to raise a parallel body against the existing PSB, which in a way is neither manageable or a realistic approach.