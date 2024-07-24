Busy August for Pakistan squash players

Nasir Iqbal in action. - PSF

KARACHI: Pakistan’s nine players are to feature in three international squash events in August.

According to details, Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal are featuring in the $12,000 Bega Open in Australia from July 31 to August 4.

Saeed Abdul and Anas Khan are to take part in the $3000 Reliance Challenge in Sri Lanka from August 15-18.

Saeed Abdul, Abdul Malik Khan, Fawad Khalil, Farhan Hashmi, Wajihullah Nasim, and Ibrahim Noorani will participate in the $6000 White Bear Challenge in the US from August 21-25.

Earlier, Nasir Iqbal continued his excellent form and won the Tasmanian Open Squash Championship, which took place in Australia.

Iqbal, who has been in an impressive form recently, defeated Switzerland’s David Barnett 3-1 with the scores of 11-8, 12-10, 6-11 and 11-5.

This was Iqbal’s third title on Australian soil as this year, he previously claimed titles at the Bendigo International and Shepparton Open and reached the semi-final of the Victoria Open.