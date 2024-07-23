Carlos Sainz says Lewis Hamilton is not a better driver than him

Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton during a press conference in Baku. - AFP

Carlos Sainz asserts that his Ferrari successor, Lewis Hamilton, is not a better driver than him and believes that everyone on the grid would agree.

Ferrari announced a surprising deal in February to bring seven-time world champion Hamilton to the Prancing Horse for the 2025 Formula One season.

Hamilton's arrival will spell the end of Sainz's five-year stint with Ferrari. And the Spaniard's future remains unclear, as he is yet to claim a seat at one of the other teams.

The 29-year-old said in an interview with GQ Spain: "I honestly believe that Hamilton is not a better driver than me. If you ask this question to the 18 other drivers, they will answer the same. I think I'm the best option for any Formula 1 team because if I didn't have this mentality, I wouldn't be a Formula 1 driver and I wouldn't have the competitive soul that I have."

"When I think about it in those terms, it doesn't hurt me so much, because the person who is replacing me is one of the best drivers in the history of the sport."

The former Renault and McLaren driver confessed that the year started "in a complicated way." He said: "The news and the announcement of my non-renewal and the arrival of Hamilton at Ferrari already gave a strange feeling to the beginning of the year, knowing that it would be my last year at Ferrari. But I've started the season very well. Obviously, I'm looking forward to proving my worth.

"At the moment, I have to take the opportunity to have a car this year that allows me to win some podiums. I have to take advantage of those opportunities to win because I don't know if I will have them next year."