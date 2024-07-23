Real Madrid legend names his Ballon d’Or pick

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema celebrate. - AFP

Former Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema has revealed his personal choice for the next Ballon d’Or award.

Benzema, a seasoned frontman, is of course no stranger to the ‘Golden Ball’, having claimed the prize himself back in 2022.

This accolade followed a remarkable individual campaign, during which the veteran striker led Real Madrid to a Champions League triumph.

With Los Blancos having recently secured another continental title, it should come as little surprise to hear Benzema endorsing the idea that a member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad deserves the title of world football’s best this time around.

After a moment of contemplation on the question during an interview with Marca, Benzema expressed his complete support for the candidacy of his former Real Madrid teammate, Vinícius Jr.

“Ballon d’Or? I’m going to say Vini because he deserves it for his season and not just for what he’s done this year, but also for what he’s done last year, he was also above the rest with his football and what he does with the ball. He’s a kid, a complete footballer.”

“He can win a game on his own, of course with the help of his teammates, but he is very good when Real Madrid needs him and that is why I think he deserves it. He is always there and he always shows up. For all of that, my favourite is Vini.”

Remember, Vinicius enjoyed a tremendous 2023–24 season with Real Madrid. He scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 games across competitions.

Vinicius, who played alongside Benzema at Madrid, also won the La Liga and the Champions League with the Los Blancos.