Liverpool legend names perfect replacement for Mohamed Salah at Anfield

Former Germany player and Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann believes that Anthony Gordon could have a similar impact for The Reds as Mohamed Salah has had over the past seven seasons at Anfield.

Liverpool are widely reported to be interested in signing Gordon from Newcastle United this summer, and Salah’s potential departure could speed up the process.

Gordon is coming back on a career-best season with the Magpies and has also represented England at Euro 2024. Hamann believes the 23-year-old's trajectory will continue to rise.

Speaking to TopOffshoreSportsBooks, Hamann explained why he thinks Gordon could replace Anfield icon Salah.

"No one really knew what to expect when Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah, on the other hand, we’ve seen Anthony Gordon have a huge impact in the Premier League," Hamann said.

"He did so at Everton even when they were struggling and after a tough start at Newcastle he has battled through and he's one of their best players now.

"I read somewhere that Liverpool is his boyhood club and I think it would be a brilliant signing, it also looks like Newcastle might need to sell some players this summer too.

"So Gordon would be great. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been mentioned from Napoli who said he wants to leave the club. But then obviously it depends on what Salah does.

"It's been said for the last few years that it's his last season and that he's going to go in the summer. So obviously we need to find out and see what's happening but I think Gordon would be a brilliant signing because obviously going forward, if you've got pace, it just changes games.

"He had a brilliant season for Newcastle and we need somebody who steps up and scores these goals in important games because if you look at the last three years or so with Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunes and Luis Diaz, they have all done well but you could only really rely on Salah when the chips were down," he added.

Gordon was previously part of Liverpool's academy until he was released at the age of 11 and ended up joining Merseyside rivals Everton and he has previously named Reds legend Steven Gerrard as his childhood idol.

" Steven Gerrard was my football hero growing up," Gordon said in an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap. "Coming from Liverpool, he was like a God in Liverpool, and he was an unbelievable player."