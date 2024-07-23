Two Pakistan women’s volleyball team players to play league in Maldives

Vice-captain Muqadas Bukhari and captain Azra Farooq. - Author

KARACHI: Two players from the Pakistan women’s volleyball team have signed up for the Women’s Volleyball League, which is taking place in the Maldives.

For the first time in Pakistan's history, female volleyball players will represent a foreign club.

Captain Azra Farooq and vice-captain Muqadas Bukhari of the Pakistan women's volleyball team will participate in the MZC Ladies Cup starting on 25th July.

The Maldivian club Al Fawz has signed Azra Farooq and Muqadas Bukhari for this event. Both players have been contracted for one month.

Azra Farooq stated that it is a historic moment for the Pakistan women's volleyball team, as it is the first time players have been included in a team for an international tournament outside the country.