Stuart Broad hints at Andrew Flintoff becoming England’s coach in future

Former England pacer Stuart Broad (L) and all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. — AFP/FILE

Former pacer Stuart Broad hinted that legendary all-rounder Andrew Flintoff could be England’s head coach in future after being appointed by Northern Superchargers boss for The Hundred 2024.



Flintoff, who played for England in 227 international matches, will coach the Superchargers in the upcoming edition of the league and he will joined by England’s Test skipper, Ben Stokes, once the red-ball series against West Indies is over.

Flintoff may replace the under-pressure Matthew Mott as managing director Rob Key is currently reviewing England’s ODI and T20 World Cup campaigns which has also put Jos Buttler’s place as white-ball skipper in danger.

Broad revealed that Flintoff is loved by players and his stint with the Superchargers could work as a potential audition for a top England coaching position in the coming future.

"The players I've spoken to, when Freddie [Flintoff] has been involved in the coaching staff, have loved him," said Broad. "He's at that great age where the players he's now coaching probably saw him as a hero. Hearing him talk about the style of play he envisions is really exciting. We know he has a brilliant cricket brain, he's a true fan of the game, and he brings a lot of energy."

Broad further stated that the cricket fraternity loves Flintoff and he is someone who could inspire the next generation of the game.

"The way the cricket community has rallied around Fred after his accident has been incredible and highlights the supportive nature of our sport. It's heartening to see how the game can embrace one of its stars and help him reconnect with the sport he loves. His role as a coach for The Hundred franchises seems like a step toward building him into a future international coach. Having someone like Freddie Flintoff involved in the game can only inspire the next generation," he added.