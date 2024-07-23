Carlo Ancelotti pushes for defensive signing after missing out on Leny Yoro

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign a top, proven defender. — Reuters

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is pushing the club to make a top defensive signing after missing out on Leny Yoro to Manchester United, reported Spanish news outlet SPORT on Tuesday.

Madrid had been after Yoro for a long time but they were not willing to pay more than €40million, so the Frenchman was sold to Man Utd by his former club Lille.

With Nacho Fernandez and Rafa Marin having left the club, Madrid are now just left with three centre-backs — Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba — and the Austrian is expected to be out till 2025 due to the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear he suffered last season.

Ancelotti wants the Whites to sign a proven centre-back for the upcoming season and according to SPORT, the names of Al-Nassr’s Aymeric Laporte, who won the European Championship (Euro) 2024 with Spain, and Arsenal’s William Saliba are being discussed.

Laporte left Manchester City and joined Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on a huge salary contract but a move to the Spanish capital could be appealing to him as he is just 30 years old and eyes playing FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spain.

On the other hand, Saliba, 23, is one of the best defenders in the world and is certainly one of Mikel Arteta’s most important troops at Arsenal. Due to his importance, the Gunners would be reluctant to sell the Frenchman.

However, his market value stands at €80 million, a price that could force Arsenal to sell him but whether or not Madrid are willing to meet the price tag is yet to be known.