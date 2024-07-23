Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan record 10-wicket win against UAE

Pakistan women’s cricket team players celebrate after taking a wicket. — ACC

Pakistan women’s cricket team defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 10 wickets in a must-win match of the ongoing Women’s T20 Asia Cup which was played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday.

An all-round display by Pakistan helped them record their second win in the tournament after losing to India in their first match. The Green Shirts have one step in the semi-final with four points from two matches.

Chasing the target of 104 runs, Pakistan’s opening duo of Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali showed impeccable performances with the bat as the Green Shirts reached home in just 14.1 overs without losing a single wicket.

Feroza scored 62 off 55 balls with eight fours while Muneeba contributed 37 runs on 30 deliveries with four boundaries.

While doing so, Pakistan also became the first team to win a match by 10 wickets in the history of Women's T20 Asia Cup.

Nepal will play India in the last match of Group A and the Green Shirts need the Blues to beat their opponents to ensure a secure entry into the semi-finals.

After being asked the bat first, the UAE women did not have a great start as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

Skipper Esha Oza (16 off 26) and Theertha Satish (40 off 36) were the top two scorers for UAE as other than them, only Khushi Sharma (12 off 13) managed to contribute runs in double figures.

For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu and Tuba Hassan took two wickets each while skipper Nida Dar managed to get one.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Tuba Hassan, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

UAE: Esha Rohit Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar