Guardiola addresses De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City

Guardiola hugs De Bruyne (R). - AFP

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola addressed the future of midfielder Kevin de Bruyne who has been in the news recently because of rumours linking him to Saudi Arabia.

De Bruyne, 33, joined the Manchester club in 2015 and quickly emerged as one of the best players in the world. He won six Premier League titles with the Cityzens and also the UEFA Champions League in 2022 by beating Inter Milan in the final.

After winning everything with the Cityzens, De Bruyne could seek a way out of the club but Pep has confirmed that the Belgian is notleaving the club.

Speaking to reporters ahead of City’s opening pre-season game against Celtic in Chapel Hill, Guardiola simply stated: "Kevin isn’t leaving.

"If someone leaves, we're going to talk about that," he added. "Of course, until the last day, we have chances [to make transfers], I don't rule out the option to have new players but I think there is an 85/90 per cent chance we will have the same squad.

"I feel comfortable, because the quality of human beings we have in the squad is difficult to be replaced, and the quality is there. But we'll see, I don't know in the last moment if someone comes for some players and they leave, we're going to decide."

Earlier in an interview, De Bruyne stated that he is now looking to earn “incredible amounts of money” by playing in the Middle East.

"At my age, you have to be open to everything," De Bruyne said in an interview with Belgian outlet HLN.

"You're talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.

"If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money. Before that I had to play football for 15 years. I may not even reach that amount yet.

"Then you have to think about what that could mean next. But at the moment I haven't had to think about that yet."