Charith Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in India T20I series

Charith Asalanka celebrates after scoring a century. — ICC

Sri Lanka announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against India which is set to begin on July 27 in Kandy and they will be led by Charith Asalanka.

Asalanka replaced Wanindu Hasaranga after the all-rounder stepped down as the skipper after Sri Lanka suffered a group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup 2024 which was won by India.

Sri Lanka will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against India. While Asalanka will lead the team in the shorter format, Kusal Mendis will lead the Islanders in ODIs.

Dhananjaya de Silva, who is the Test captain, and veteran Angelo Mathews were not included in the 16-man T20 squad.

Sri Lanka squad for T20I series vs India

Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

The series against Sri Lanka will be Gautam Gambhir’s first assignment as the Indian cricket team head coach. The former batter was appointed as India’s coach earlier this month and will lead the team till 2027.

Remember, India's squad for the white-ball series was confirmed earlier this week. Rohit Sharma will lead the ODI side, while Suryakumar Yadav is the new T20I captain.

India's squads for Sri Lanka series

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ꮪhubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.