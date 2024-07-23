PCB confirms schedule for Bangladesh ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’ tour of Pakistan

Schedule for Bangladesh ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’ tour of Pakistan - PCB

Pakistan Shaheens will feature in four additional four-day and six 50-over matches this year when Bangladesh ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’ touch down in Pakistan in August and November, respectively.

Following the second four-dayer against Bangladesh ‘A’ in Darwin, Australia, which will end on 29 July, both Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ will face off in two four-dayers from 10-13 August and 17-20 August in Pakistan (Venues TBC). The four-dayers will be followed by three 50-over matches on 23, 25, and 27 August.

“In November, Sri Lanka ‘A’ will visit Pakistan for five matches against Pakistan Shaheens. The four-dayers will be played from 11-14 November and 18-21 November, while the 50-over matches will be held on 25, 27, and 29 November. Venues will be announced in due course,” the PCB said in a press release.

“Separately, Pakistan Emerging team will also defend their ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup title in October, while the Pakistan U19 team will feature in an U19 50-over Tri-Nation Tournament and ACC Asia Cup U19 in November/December. The ACC will announce details of the two tournaments in due course.”

Schedule of upcoming development/pathways events:

BANGLADESH ‘A’ IN PAKISTAN

10-13 Aug – 1st four-day match

17-20 Aug – 2nd four-day match

23 Aug – 1st 50-over match

25 Aug – 2nd 50-over match

27 Aug – 3rd 50-over match

ACC EMERGING TEAMS ASIA CUP 2024

October (dates, venue and schedule TBC)

SRI LANKA ‘A’ IN PAKISTAN

11-14 Nov – 1st four-day

18-21 Nov – 2nd four-day

25 Nov – 1st 50-over match

27 Nov – 2nd 50-over match

29 Nov – 3rd 50-over match

U19 50-over Tri-Nation Tournament & ACC U19 ASIA CUP 2024

November/December (dates, venues and schedule TBC)