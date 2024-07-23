PCB confirms schedule for Bangladesh ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’ tour of Pakistan

Bangladesh ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’ will touch down in Pakistan in August and November

By Web Desk
July 23, 2024
Schedule for Bangladesh ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’ tour of Pakistan - PCB

Pakistan Shaheens will feature in four additional four-day and six 50-over matches this year when Bangladesh ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’ touch down in Pakistan in August and November, respectively.

Following the second four-dayer against Bangladesh ‘A’ in Darwin, Australia, which will end on 29 July, both Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ will face off in two four-dayers from 10-13 August and 17-20 August in Pakistan (Venues TBC). The four-dayers will be followed by three 50-over matches on 23, 25, and 27 August.

“In November, Sri Lanka ‘A’ will visit Pakistan for five matches against Pakistan Shaheens. The four-dayers will be played from 11-14 November and 18-21 November, while the 50-over matches will be held on 25, 27, and 29 November. Venues will be announced in due course,” the PCB said in a press release.

“Separately, Pakistan Emerging team will also defend their ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup title in October, while the Pakistan U19 team will feature in an U19 50-over Tri-Nation Tournament and ACC Asia Cup U19 in November/December. The ACC will announce details of the two tournaments in due course.”

Schedule of upcoming development/pathways events:

BANGLADESH ‘A’ IN PAKISTAN

10-13 Aug – 1st four-day match

17-20 Aug – 2nd four-day match

23 Aug – 1st 50-over match

25 Aug – 2nd 50-over match

27 Aug – 3rd 50-over match

ACC EMERGING TEAMS ASIA CUP 2024

October (dates, venue and schedule TBC)

SRI LANKA ‘A’ IN PAKISTAN

11-14 Nov – 1st four-day

18-21 Nov – 2nd four-day

25 Nov – 1st 50-over match

27 Nov – 2nd 50-over match

29 Nov – 3rd 50-over match

U19 50-over Tri-Nation Tournament & ACC U19 ASIA CUP 2024

November/December (dates, venues and schedule TBC)

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From International