Andy Murray confirms retirement after Paris Olympics 2024

Andy Murray won three Grand Slams during his career. — Reuters

Andy Murray confirmed that he will retire from tennis after competing in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 which are set to begin on July 26.

Murray, 37, recently underwent back surgery which forced him to pull out of Wimbledon singles. He played in men’s doubles alongside his brother Jamie but lost in the first round.

The Scot was supposed to play alongside Emma Raducanu in mixed doubles at Wimbledon but the latter withdrew from the match just hours before it was supposed.

Murray will play in singles and doubles in Paris, in what is going to be his last and fifth Games overall.

"Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament," Murray wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Competing for Team GB has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get to do it one final time!"

Murray first appeared at the Olympics in Beijing in 2008 where he lost to Lu Yen-Hsun in the first round in straight sets.

In 2012, Murray defeated Roger Federer in straight sets at London 2012 and won the gold medal. He continued his impressive performance and became the first male tennis player to win two Olympic singles titles by beating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro at Rio 2016.

After the defeat in men’s doubles at Wimbledon, Murray made an emotional speech where he stated that he would love to keep playing but his body would not allow him anymore.

“It is hard, because I would love to keep playing but I can’t,” Murray said about his upcoming retirement. “Physically it’s just too tough now. All of the injuries have added up and like I said they haven’t been insignificant.

“I want to play forever. I love this sport. It’s given me so much, taught me loads of lessons over the years that I can use for the rest of my life. I don’t want to stop so it is hard.”

The British number three Dan Evans will partner Murray in the doubles in Paris. The opening rounds of the tennis in Paris will begin at Roland Garros on July 27 and the event will conclude on August 4, with medal rounds starting from August 2.