ECB wants IPL investment in The Hundred

Mukesh Ambani (L) owns IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. — BCCI

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is open to investment from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for The Hundred as they are looking to secure private investments to cement the league’s position and also raise their finances.



The ECB is also open to selling off a 49 per cent stake in each team to private investors with host teams retaining the remaining 51 per cent of the shares but the hosts will have an option to sell part of all of their shares.

"Control comes at different levels, it comes at team level and it comes at competition level -- that's not something we are ceding control of," ECB chief executive Richard Gould told reporters during a conference call as quoted by AFP.

"Different investor groups have different needs, for some it is about control of what happens on the field, for others it's the commercial element.

"You're right about the strength of the Indian market -- it represents probably 90 per cent of the revenues coming into the ICC (International Cricket Council) and we have seen the proliferation of IPL teams moving outside of their home market into other national markets. I think that's to be welcomed," he added.

The IPL is the richest league in the world and has changed league cricket due to its unbelievable demand as the lucrative money offers have players preferring the league over national duty.

Gould admitted that the rich IPL owners, like the billionaire Ambani family who own Mumbai Indians, may only take interest in having full control of any team in The Hundred.

"There is certainly the opportunity for people to have potentially 100 per cent ownership," said Gould. "It depends on the capabilities they can bring both in terms of finance and operation delivery."

The ECB's director of business operations Vikram Banerjee said also confirmed that the board is not just in talks with IPL owners but are also open to potential offers from American Football’s NFL.

"I've now met and spoken to, a number of times, all the IPL owners and WPL (Women's Premier League) owners that don't overlap and there is interest there, from what they've told me, which is fantastic and lends into a very exciting process," Banerjee said.

"I would really hope we have a level of partnerships with some IPL teams, I think that would be brilliant. They have done a great job and know cricket very well.

"At the same time, we've just sent out a document and video to some NFL owners that explains what cricket is and what the rules are.

"In terms of fan engagement, how they can build stadia experience and bring in the next generation, those guys are amazing. So, we can bring that blend together, which I think is what we hope to do and that can work really well."