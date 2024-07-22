Rafael Nadal told harsh truth ahead of Paris Olympics

Rafael Nadal is a 22-time Grand Slam champion. — AFP

Rafael Nadal will participate in the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games which will be held in Paris from July 28 and the Spaniard has been told the harsh truth.



Nadal recently competed in the Swedish Open where he showed a great level of tennis throughout the tournament before losing to Nuno Borges in straight sets in the final.

Nadal is aiming to participate in the Paris Olympics, which is going to be his last appearance, but he has been warned by Coco Gauff’s coach Brad Gilbert that his best days are well past him.

"He's probably never going to reach his best level again," Gilbert argued during an interview with CLAY. "But I think more than anything, all athletes want to be able to go out on their own terms.

"They want to be and decide that 'you know what, maybe it's time for me to stop'. He's had so many injuries over the last two years that he probably hasn't had a period where he's really felt healthy, and so that's what he wants to know more than anything before he stops, what his game is like when he's fully healthy."

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, admitted that playing five matches in a week in Bastad took a toll on his ageing body. The Spaniard has won two gold medals, singles in Beijing in 2008 and doubles in Rio in 2016 and will be aiming to retire with one more.

"I played the final, that's positive,” he said after losing to Borges. “I was able to play long matches without having an injury, that's good. In some way, I felt that I arrived here practising much better than what I played in the tournament during the whole week.



“That's something that I am not satisfied with. I arrived here with the feeling that I was playing a good level and I was not able to show that during the whole week.

"Anyway it's a final, so I can't say it's a bad result because it's the first final since a long time ago. But I was not able to feel myself comfortable enough during the whole week to be satisfied with the week of tennis that I played."