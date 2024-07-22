LeBron James to bear US flag at Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony

LeBron James has won two gold medals at the Olympics so far. — AFP

LeBron James will be one of two American athletes to bear the US flag during the opening ceremony of the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced on Monday.

The US flag will be carried by two athletes, one man and one woman, and they will be chosen by a vote of their fellow Olympic athletes. While James has been confirmed as the male flag bearer, the female bearer will be announced on Tuesday.

"We are thrilled to announce LeBron James as one of two flag bearers who will lead Team USA in the Opening Ceremony, and officially open the Paris 2024 Games,” said Sarah Hirshland, the USOPC CEO.

“Being selected by your teammates to carry the flag is a tremendous honor – and a testament to LeBron’s passion for Team USA and his dedication to his sport."

James’ fellow teammate and NBA All-Star Steph Curry nominated him to be the flag bearer.

"We understand how much of an honor it is to be in that position, and I think Bron's entire career on and off the court speaks for itself as him being worthy of that honor," Curry said in a video nomination.

James is widely considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time and also became the leading scorer last year after years of showing unmatched consistency and determination. He has, so far, led the Team USA to three medals, with two of them being gold.

James has two Olympic gold medals from the 2008 and 2012 Games and a bronze with the 2004 team in Athens. In 2012, James became the only player, alongside the legendary Michael Jordan, to win an NBA MVP award, NBA title, NBA Finals MVP, and Olympic gold medal in the same year.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James said in a press release.

“For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”