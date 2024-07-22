England to review Buttler’s captaincy future amid injuries

Jos Buttler could step down as England's white-ball skipper. — ICC

Jos Buttler is set to withdraw from The Hundred due to a calf injury and his future as England captain has now become a topic of discussion, reported The Telegraph.

Buttler was to captain Manchester Originals in the fourth edition of The Hundred but he will not be participating in the tournament due to a calf injury.

The English captain could be sidelined for as long as six weeks due to his latest injury, which he picked during a training session, but the full extent of the injury is yet to be known.

If Buttler sits on the sidelines for six weeks due to this injury, he will become a major doubt for England’s next white-ball series against Australia which will include three T20Is, beginning on September 11.

According to The Telegraph, Buttler will begin talks with England’s managing director Rob Key over his position as a captain as they also failed to defend their title at the T20 World Cup 2024 after losing to eventual champions India in the semi-final.

England are currently playing West Indies in a three-Test series at home and Key is reviewing their T20 World Cup campaign, along with the ODI World Cup 2023 — where England suffered a group-stage exit — and the report indicates that this has put Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott’s positive in doubt.

The report from The Telegraph further added that Buttler is not very popular in the dressing as his leadership has been criticised by the backroom staff as well as the players.

England have their eyes on the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be hosted in India and Sri Lanka, and they may appoint a new captain with the mega event in mind.

With Buttler set to miss The Hundred, Phil Salt will lead the Originals. The team will also announce a replacement in the coming days.