Cricket match in Scotland abandoned due to ‘abuse’ from football fans

The Police are investigating the claims of Murrayfield DAFS Cricket Club. — BBC

A cricket match in Edinburgh, Scotland was abandoned due to abuse towards cricket players from football fans and the police are investigating the incident.

Murrayfield DAFS Cricket Club stated that their players were subjected to "a combination of sexist, homophobic and racist abuse" during their match against Stewart's Melville Cricket Club at Roseburn Park on Saturday.

The club provided further insight saying that the incident took place while Rangers and Manchester United fans were walking towards the stadium nearly. The club has also claimed that two cricket players were assaulted but the police did not intervene.

"Very upset that our 4th team had to abandon their game today due a combination of sexist, homophobic and racist abuse at Roseburn Park outside Murrayfield Stadium today against Stewart's Melville Cricket Club,” Murrayfield DAFS posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Not only that, there were two instances of physical assault that were perpetrated on players. The perpetrators of said abuse were fans of football clubs playing a friendly at Murrayfield Stadium - and police were standing 50 yards away."

"Two sets of officers did absolutely nothing to prevent or stop any of the events from taking place - and in fact flat our refused to help when pressed by players.

"It's incredibly sad and desperate that we still have to deal with instances like this."

The club has now confirmed that they are drafting their complaint to Police Scotland and other relevant authorities to make sure that the required actions are taken to avoid such incidents in the future.

"We have worked tirelessly to make Roseburn Park a welcoming, all-inclusive venue for cricket - but days like today harm that irreparably - especially when those who can help refuse," it added.

Phil Yelland, Murrayfield DAFS president, reacted to the incident and said in a post on the club’s Facebook page that the behaviour of the football fans was “totally unacceptable”.

"Players playing any sport in a public space should be able to do so without fear of violence and without homophobic and racial abuse and other anti social behaviour,” Yelland said.

"One of our players has made a report to the police which is being followed through. Those involved in organising the event at Murrayfield have been contacted and a range of concerns expressed. Those involved in the local community have been alerted."