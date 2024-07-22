Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks ODI record with 7/21 on debut against Oman

Charlie Cassell also became the 32nd player to take wicket with their first ball in men's ODIs. - Cricket Scotland

Scotland's Charlie Cassell caused havoc on Oman in his ODI debut, during an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match in Dundee, becoming the first bowler to take seven wickets in his first ODI match.

Cassell trapped Zeeshan Maqsood leg-before with his first delivery in international cricket. In doing so, he became the 32nd player to take a wicket with their first ball in men's ODIs.

When he bowled Ayaan Khan with his second ball, Cassell became the first bowler to take two wickets with the first two deliveries of an ODI career, but it was unlikely that he would stop there.

Cassell dismissed Khalid Kail two balls later, and Shoaib Khan with the third ball of his second over. At this point, his figures read 1.3-1-0-4.

A six by Mehran Khan spoiled his figures, but Cassell took his revenge by dismissing Mehran. This made him the 15th player to take a five-wicket haul on debut in men's ODI

Opener Pratik Athavale (34), who had seen seven wickets go down at the other end, fell to Cassell.

There might have been a seventh wicket for Cassell off the next ball, had Brandon McMullen not dropped Kaleemullah off him. Instead, Gavin Main dismissed Kaleemullah at the other end.

Remember, Chris Sole opted out of the CWCL2 due to personal reasons and Scotland replaced him with Cassell.

Best bowling figures on ODI Debut

Charlie Cassell (SCO) vs Oman: 7/21 in 2024

Kagiso Rabada (SA) vs Bangladesh: 6/16 in 2015

Fidel Edwards (WI) vs Zimbabwe: 6/22 in 2003

Jan Frylinck (Namibia) vs Oman: 5/13 in 2019

Tony Dodemaide (AUS) vs Sri Lanka: 5/21 in 1988