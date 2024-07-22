ICC announces to review delivery of T20 World Cup 2024

Indian cricket team lift the T20 World Cup 2024. — Reuters

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that they will be reviewing the delivery of the recently-held T20 World Cup 2024 which took place in the United States and West Indies.



The review will be overseen by three directors — Roger Twose, Lawson Naidoo, and Imran Khwaja — who will report back to the Board later this year.

India won the T20 World Cup by beating South Africa in a thrilling final in Bridgetown and lifted their first ICC trophy since 2013.

The ICC Annual Conference concluded in Colombo today, and all 108 ICC members of the ICC Board and ICC Annual General Meeting were present.

The four-day conference is themed "capitalising on the Olympic opportunity" as it was confirmed earlier that Cricket will be part of the 2028 Olympics which will be held in Los Angeles.

“The ICC Board confirmed that there will be a review into the delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. This will be overseen by three directors, Roger Twose, Lawson Naidoo and Imran Khwaja who will report back to the Board later in the year,” the ICC said in a presser.

“USA Cricket and Cricket Chile have been formally put on notice and have 12 months to rectify their current non-compliance with the ICC Membership Criteria. Neither Member is considered to have in place a fit for purpose detailed governance and administrative structure and systems.

“The ICC Americas office will work with Cricket Chile to support them in remedying their non-compliance. The Board agreed that a Normalisation Committee comprising of Board and Management representatives will be set up to oversee and monitor USA Cricket’s compliance roadmap and the ICC Board will reserve its right to suspend or expel the Member for continued non-compliance.”

The ICC is eager to bring equity in cricket across men’s and women’s cricket and thus, they confirmed that the 16 teams will be participating in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2030.

“The Chief Executives’ Committee confirmed the allocation of the eight regional qualifying spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. This would see two teams qualify from Africa and Europe, one from the Americas and three from a combined Asia and EAP regional final,” the ICC added.

“The ICC, with its long-term strategic commitment to equity across the men’s and women’s game also confirmed the expansion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2030 from 12 to 16 teams.

“The cut-off date for qualification for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 qualifier was confirmed as 31 October 2024.

“The CEC approved the appointment of Paul Reiffel to the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee as the Elite Umpire representative and Richie Richardson has been appointed as the Elite Referees representative.”