Pakistan's Asim Khan wins Jones Creek Open Squash Championship

Asim Khan seen with the trophy. - Author

KARACHI: Pakistan squash player Asim Khan on sunday emerged victorious at the Jones Creek Open Squash Championship held in the USA.

The final, which offered a prize money of USD 12,000, saw Asim Khan defeating his fellow countryman Ahsab Irfan by 3-1.

The final match in Johns Creek, Georgia, was a thrilling all-Pakistani affair. Asim Khan, currently ranked World No. 73 and Pakistan's top squash player, made a remarkable comeback after losing the first game to secure victory against Ashab Irfan.

The second-seeded Asim triumphed over third-seeded Ashab with scores of 11-7, 7-11, 4-11, and 4-11. This victory marks Asim Khan's third PSA title of the year and the 10th of his career.

Earlier in 2024, Asim had already clinched two titles, winning the Wild Card Challenger in Washington and the Squash Inspire Challenger in March.

Yesterday, Pakistan’s squash star Nasir Iqbal continued his excellent form and won the Tasmanian Open Squash Championship, which took place in Australia.

Iqbal, who has been in an impressive form recently, defeated Switzerland’s David Barnett 3-1 with the scores of 11-8, 12-10, 6-11 and 11-5.

This was Iqbal’s third title on Australian soil as this year, he previously claimed titles at the Bendigo International and Shepparton Open and reached the semi-final of the Victoria Open.