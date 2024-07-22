British cricket club impose ban on players for hitting sixes

A view of Southwick and Shoreham Cricket Club. -Brighton Images.

Southwick and Shoreham Cricket Club, one of the world's oldest cricket clubs, has decided to ban players from hitting sixes. This change comes after numerous complaints from neighbors about damage to property and safety concerns.

Founded in 1790 near Brighton, the club has told batters that no run will be counted on the first six and the batters will be out for hitting a second six during the same innings on the Green ground.

The decision was made after complaints were made about balls hitting people, house windows, cars, and sheds.

"Hitting the bowler for a six out is part of the glory of the sport. How can you ban it? It's ridiculous," a batter said as quoted by DailyMail UK.

"To take that away removes the joy of it. I don't agree that the rules should be tinkered with in this fashion."

Another batter said: "Everything is about health and safety these days and insurance companies are charging a fortune to indemnify sports clubs against accidental damage or injury to bystanders.

"If you buy a house next to a cricket ground then you've got to expect a few cricket balls in your garden."

The Green ground, surrounded by residential homes, has short boundaries. Even though nets have been erected to stop the ball but their height is restricted due to trees nearby.