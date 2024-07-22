Jadon Sancho enticed by PSG offer despite patch-up with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Sancho featured for Man Utd in a pre-season clash against Rangers on Saturday. - afp

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has received a contract proposal from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is 'close to reaching an agreement on personal terms', according to reports in France.

The 24-year-old, who joined United in the summer of 2021 for £73 million, was excluded from first-team training in September after he reacted to Erik ten Hag's comments about his substandard performances in training.

He eventually joined his former club Borussia Dortmund on a six-month loan and reached the Champions League final with the Bundesliga side before returning to Carrington this summer for pre-season.

In fact, Sancho featured in a pre-season clash against Rangers on Saturday afternoon as goals from Amad Diallo and Joe Hugill sealed a 2-0 victory at Murrayfield.

After holding a meeting with Erik ten Hag on his return to Manchester, Sancho has been backed to click at Old Trafford by his boss.

"We spoke well," Ten Hag told Dutch outlet AD Sportwereld ahead of kick-off on Saturday. "Everyone can make a mistake. If the player reflects on this well, you draw a line and move on.

"This club needs good players, and one thing is certain: Jadon Sancho is a very good player. I hope that we will still click and that he will contribute to our success."

But days after Ten Hag's comments, it seems Sancho is close to agreeing personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain after receiving a contract proposal from the Ligue 1 giants.

In fact, Sancho is 'extremely excited' by the project presented by PSG, according to Foot Mercato, which reports that the French side are exploring options to replace Kylian Mbappé.

The report suggests that it 'remains to be seen' whether United will allow the England international to leave and at what price, but it appears the former Dortmund winger is eager to make it happen.

Earlier this month, the BBC reported that United are open to selling Sancho this summer and are seeking £40 million for the winger.

Several clubs have shown interest in Sancho this summer, including Barcelona, Juventus, and Dortmund, who would like Sancho to return next season but are looking for another loan arrangement.

United, meanwhile, are keen on a direct sale, aware that transfer funds will be restricted due to Financial Fair Play regulations.