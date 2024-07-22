Arslan Ash claims fifth EVO title in Tekken

Arslan Ash gestures after winning Tekken 8 EVO 2024 title. X/EVO

Pakistani Tekken star Arslan Ash clinched the Tekken 8 EVO 2024 title for the first time, defeating compatriot Atif Butt in the grand finals in Las Vegas, USA.

Arslan triumphed 3-1 in the winner’s final. Subsequently, Atif faced Japanese competitor Nobi in the loser’s final, overcoming him 3-0 to secure a place in the grand finals.

This was Arslan's fifth EVO title in Tekken as he has previously won four EVO Tekken 7 titles

Atif took the first game in a closely contested final, but Arslan equalised the scores. When Atif switched to FENG and equalised at 2-2, it seemed as though the game would end.

Just when it appeared that Atif would win the final round, Arslan won his fifth EVO Championship title with a flawless hit.

"I've done it again, Alhamdulillah, 5th EVO title in the bag, but definitely not my last," Arslan tweeted.

"This win is for Pakistan and everyone out there pushing boundaries! Onward and upward! And to my critics, I've still got it, baby! And I'm not done yet," he added.

Meanwhile, Atif was not happy with his performance but vowed to come back.

"First of all, I would like to thank all of my supporters. As a professional player, I always wanted to win an EVO. It's a dream title of any player. I have tried hardest to win it, but failed and got the (2nd position).

"I'm not really happy with my performance. Still, I'm thankful to Allah for showering a lot of blessings on me. I will work tirelessly to present pakistan at the highest level. In Sha Allah," he added.

Remember, Arslan last month won Only The Best Tekken 8, TWT Challenger held in Turin, Italy. He had defeated KDF Mulgold in the Grand Final 3-2.