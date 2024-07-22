Lewis Hamilton accuses Max Verstappen of hostility during Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen RB20 and Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG W15. - F1

Lewis Hamilton has accused Lewis Hamilton of hostility following their latest incident at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

As they battled for the final spot on the podium at the Hungaroring, Verstappen was momentarily sent airborne as he attempted to overtake Hamilton at Turn 1.

Verstappen braked too late and locked up his front wheels as Hamilton tried to turn into the corner.

The Dutchman felt that Hamilton had moved under braking, while the seven-time world champion laughed off suggestions that he was to blame.

The stewards decided to take no action regarding the clash after a post-race investigation.

This is not the first time the two former F1 title rivals have had confrontations on track.

Speaking in the post-race FIA press conference, Hamilton explained why “there always will be” hostility from Verstappen.

“I think, I mean, from what I can remember, obviously we passed a backmarker. I got to the braking zone, and then Max appeared, to overtake the car behind me, so I moved over to defend.

“I left enough room in the inside, but Max locked up, and he was going a different trajectory to me. I was going towards, around the corner, and he came shooting across. It felt like a racing incident.

“And it's easy to make mistakes like that. And so I don't feel there should be any hostility. But of course, from his side, there always will be," he added.

For Hamilton, it was another impressive performance as he followed up his victory at Silverstone with a podium finish.

Sunday’s results mean he has overtaken Sergio Perez and George Russell in the F1 drivers’ championship ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix. It was also the 200th podium of his F1 career.

“The number doesn't, no. I just think about these two and how young these guys are. They were in nappies when I started, so… No, honestly, it just makes me think about the whole journey and all the great people I've had the chance to work with.

“You know, I got signed by McLaren when I was 13 and so there was always so much love for that team and through the journey that we had, where I had my first World Championship and then they went through a really difficult time so to see them back up there is really, really great. I'm really happy.

“You know that's my old family, so really, really grateful to be up here with them. And then ultimately I think it was a tough race today and I definitely didn't think I would be having 200 podiums but what have I done? Like 340 something races?

“So, not too bad a score but I couldn't have done it without all those great people that I've worked with in both these teams.”