Gautam Gambhir backs Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to play until ODI World Cup 2027

India’s new head coach Gautam Gambhir believes veteran batter Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can both continue playing until the 2027 World Cup if they remain fit but stated on Monday that the decision was entirely up to them.

Rohit, 37, and his opening partner Kohli, 35, retired from T20Is last month after the team’s victory in the World Cup final against South Africa in Bridgetown, but both men will continue to play Test and 50-over cricket.

Speaking in his first press conference since replacing Rahul Dravid at the helm of the national team this month, Gambhir said the two stalwarts still had plenty to offer.

“I think they’ve shown what they can deliver on the big stage, whether it’s the T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup,” Gambhir told reporters.

“One thing I can be very clear of is that both those guys have a lot of cricket left in them. More importantly, with the Champions Trophy (in 2025) and a big tour of Australia (from November 2024), obviously they would be motivated enough.

“Then, hopefully, if they can keep their fitness, the 2027 World Cup as well. But this is a very personal decision. I can’t say how much cricket is left in them. Ultimately it’s up to the players. How much can they contribute to the team’s success.

“Ultimately, it’s the team that’s important. But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket. They’re world class players and any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible.”

Gambhir's tenure officially commences when India play three T20Is and three ODIs in Sri Lanka, starting on Saturday in Pallekele. Suryakumar Yadav has been chosen to lead the side in the shorter format, ahead of Hardik Pandya.

Pandya has had his share of injury issues in recent months and chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that though the all-rounder was an important player, the team needed someone who was likely to be available more often than not.

“Hopefully his performances are more important than anything else,” Agarkar said. “Surya has all the qualities needed to succeed as captain.”