Pakistan Shaheens bag comfortable 148-run win over Bangladesh A in first four-day match

Mohammad Ali of Pakistan Shaheens gives a thumbs up. - PCB

Pakistan Shaheens won the first four-day match against Bangladesh A by 148 runs in Darwin, Australia on the back of left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz's four wickets and fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani's three wickets.

On the fourth day, Bangladesh A started their second innings at 20 without loss while chasing a target of 428 runs.

Amit Hasan and Parvez Hossain batted well, and at one point, Bangladesh A was at 190 for the loss of only three wickets. Amit scored 71 and Parvez Hossain made 57 runs before getting out. After that, Mehram and Dahani bowled brilliantly as Bangladesh A lost five wickets for only 36 runs. Thus, Bangladesh A's entire team was bowled out for 279 runs.

The second four-day match between the two teams will start on Friday at the same ground.

On Day three, Bangladesh A resumed their innings from the overnight score of 203-4 before succumbing to 266 all out in 76.2 overs as Shaheens took no time in wrapping up their innings.

Shahadat Hossain was stranded for 36 not out while none of the batters apart from Rejaur Rehman Raja (32, 18b, 4x4s) offered any resistance as their team added only 63 runs for six wickets leaving a deficit of 201 runs.

Test fast bowler, Khurram Shahzad was the chief destroyer as he dismissed five batters in the first session claiming figures of 6-72 in 21.2 overs, his sixth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. Mohammad Ali finished with 2-64 in 22 overs, while also holding up one end on the morning of day three. Shahnawaz Dahani had one scalp to his name.

With a lead of 201 runs, Pakistan Shaheens began their second innings copping two early blows. Haseebullah departed for a six-ball duck while Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed for eight, leaving Shaheens 20-2 in 5.1 overs.

Omair Bin Yousuf (100 not out, 123b, 6x4s, 2x6s) and Mubasir Khan (95, 134b, 8x4s, 1x6), promoted up the order, put on a mammoth 177-run third-wicket partnership to help Pakistan extend the lead over 400-mark.

Schedule (all matches in Darwin)

Jul 26-29 — Four-day vs Bangladesh ‘A’

Aug 4 — 50-over match vs Northern Territory (NT)

Aug 6 — 50 over match vs Bangladesh ‘A’

Aug 9-18 — nine-team Top End T20 Series