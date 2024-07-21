England beat West Indies by 241 runs in second Test

Shoaib Bashir celebrate his fifer. - AFP

England hammered the West Indies by 241 runs in the second Test at Trent Bridge on Sunday, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The West Indies, set 385 to win, collapsed to 143 all out, losing all 10 wickets in 23 overs on the fourth day. The 20-year-old off-spinner Shoaib Bashir achieved his best Test figures of 5-41.

Earlier, the Yorkshire duo of Joe Root (122) and Harry Brook (109) both scored centuries in England's second innings total of 425.

The West Indies had actually led by 41 runs on first innings after making 457 in response to England's 416.

It was an encouraging display by the tourists, who had been bowled out cheaply twice during an innings and 114-run defeat in the first Test at Lord's.

However, after England paceman Chris Woakes made the initial breakthrough on Sunday, they were powerless to resist Bashir.

England batter Ollie Pope was named player of the match after scoring 172 runs in total, including 121 in the first innings.

The third and final Test starts at Edgbaston on Friday.

Brief scores

England 1st Innings 416 (O Pope 121, B Duckett 71, B Stokes 69; A Joseph 3-98)

West Indies 1st Innings 457 (K Hodge 120, J Da Silva 82 no, A Athanaze 82; C Woakes 4-84)

England 2nd Innings 425 (J Root 122, H Brook 109, B Duckett 76, O Pope 51; J Seales 4-97)

West Indies 2nd Innings 143 (S Bashir 5-41)