Babar Azam names current players he learns the most from

Babar Azam speaking during 2023 ODI World Cup Captains' Day. - ICC

Pakistan captain Babar Azam revealed that he speaks with Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root whenever he gets the opportunity to improve his batting technique.

While talking with former South Africa captain AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel MR. 360, Pakistan's top batter said he has learned a lot from these cricketers.

“I talk a lot to Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Joe Root. They are always ready to give you advice which helps you a lot. I have learned a lot from these players” said Babar.

Meanwhile, Babar also shared his struggles before joining the Pakistan national cricket team. He mentioned that his family didn't have much money, but they supported him a great deal.

"I don't come from a rich family, and we didn't have money all the time. But my parents supported me a lot. I used to play street cricket growing up, and playing cricket with a hard ball was very difficult," he added.

It should be noted that Babar-led Pakistan failed to perform in the Asia Cup 2023 and the ODI World Cup 2023 while hitting rock bottom in the T20 World Cup 2024, where the Men in Green failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the marquee event.

Babar will next be seen in action in the upcoming two-Test match series against Bangladesh, scheduled to start on August 21 at home.