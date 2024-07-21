Women's Asia Cup points table after India, Pakistan win matches

Nida Dar and Harmanpreet Kaur with Women's Asia Cup trophy. - PCB

India and Pakistan won their respective Group A matches over UAE and Nepal on day three of the Women's Asia Cup on Sunday at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

India claimed back-to-back wins while Pakistan registered their first win. The Girls in Green managed to go ahead of Nepal due to a better Net Run Rate.

Meanwhile, Thailand and Sri Lanka keep their first and second places in Group B.

Group A

Women's Asia Cup 2024 Group A points table. - ESPNCricinfo

Group B

Women's Asia Cup 2024 Group B points table. - ESPNCricinfo

Remember, Pakistan outclassed by 9 wickets to win their first game. The Girls in Green chased down the total in 11.5 overs courtesy of Gul Feroza and Muneeba Ali's 105-run opening stand.

Feroza notched up her first T20I half-century, scoring 35-ball 57 with the help of 10 fours.

Meanwhile, Muneeba remained not out on 34-ball 46 where she hit eight fours.

Earlier, Pakistan put Nepal in check after opting to bowl first. and restricted them to 108/6.

In another game, India extended their winning streak with a 78-run victory over the UAE.

After choosing to bat first, India amassed a total of 201/5 in 20 overs. Opener Smriti Mandhana was the first to be dismissed. She was out for 13 off 9 balls, caught by Kavisha Egodage, leaving India at 23/1.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was India's top scorer, making 66 off 47 balls before being run out. She appeared completely in control, hitting seven fours and a six during her innings.

Wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten on 64 off 29 balls, including 12 boundaries and five consecutive fours in the final over of the innings. She was named Player of the Match.

The Girls in Blue restricted the UAE to 123/7 in 20 overs, winning the match by 78 runs. Deepti Sharma (2/23) led the bowling attack.



