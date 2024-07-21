Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan outclass Nepal by 9 wickets

Muneeba Ali (L) and Gul Feroza. - PCB

Pakistan outclassed by 9 wickets to win their first game of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup on Sunday at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

The Girls in Green chased down the total in 11.5 overs courtesy of Gul Feroza and Muneeba Ali's 105-run opening stand.

Feroza notched up her first T20I half-century, scoring 35-ball 57 with the help of 10 fours.

Meanwhile, Muneeba remained not out on 34-ball 46 where she hit eight fours.

Earlier, Pakistan put Nepal in check after opting to bowl first. Fatima Sana dismissed Samjhana Khadka (4) in the first over.

Sita Rana Magar and Kabita Kunwar recovered well till the fifth over before Nepal lost two wickets on the 30th run. Sadia Iqbal got the better of Kunwar (13) and skipper Indu Barma (0).

The pace of Nepal's innings got slower with Rubina Chhetry departing in the 10th over while Sita, after scoring 30-ball 26 fell in the 15th over.

Nepal pushed with Kabita Joshi and Puja Mahato scoring at a brisk rate and took the total to 108 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Kabita remained unbeaten on 23-ball 31 with the help of three fours and a six. Mahato made a valuable 25.

Sadia Iqbal finished with figures of 2/19.

Meanwhile, in another Group A match, India extended their winning streak with a 78-run victory over the UAE.

After choosing to bat first, India amassed a total of 201/5 in 20 overs. Opener Smriti Mandhana was the first to be dismissed. She was out for 13 off 9 balls, caught by Kavisha Egodage, leaving India at 23/1.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was India's top scorer, making 66 off 47 balls before being run out. She appeared completely in control, hitting seven fours and a six during her innings.

Wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten on 64 off 29 balls, including 12 boundaries and five consecutive fours in the final over of the innings. She was named Player of the Match.

The Girls in Blue restricted the UAE to 123/7 in 20 overs, winning the match by 78 runs. Deepti Sharma (2/23) led the bowling attack.