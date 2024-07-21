F1 Hungarian GP 2024: Oscar Piastri takes maiden victory as Mclaren bag 1-2

Oscar Piastri. - AFP

Oscar Piastri secured his first Formula One victory, completing a McLaren one-two alongside Lando Norris at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Australian driver started in second place behind pole-sitter Norris and overtook him at the first corner to take the lead.

Norris briefly regained the lead following a pit-stop strategy that worked in his favour but eventually complied with his team's request to relinquish the lead back to his teammate.

"Amazing day for us as a team. Oscar controlled the race and he deserved it today," said Norris, who had been urged by his team to let Piastri through in the closing laps.

"This is really the day I dreamed of as a kid. It was a bit complicated at the end," said Piastri, referring to the repeated demands from the team to Norris to let him through for the win.

Lewis Hamilton finished third, behind the McLaren duo, marking his 200th career podium.

Championship leader Max Verstappen finished fifth, behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, and has now gone three races without a win.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished in sixth place, ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who made up ground from his 16th place starting position.

George Russell also scored points, having started from 17th and crossing the line in 8th, while RB’s Yuki Tsunoda and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll completed the top ten.

Fernando Alonso narrowly missed out on the top ten, finishing in 11th for Aston Martin, just ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, who had a somewhat disappointing race for RB after starting from 9th on the grid.

Nico Hulkenberg secured 13th place for Haas, followed by Alex Albon in 14th for Williams and Kevin Magnussen in 15th place, also for Haas.

Sauber’s search for points continues as Valtteri Bottas ended the race in 16th, with Williams’ Logan Sargeant finishing behind in 17th.

Alpine’s difficult weekend persisted with Esteban Ocon taking 18th place, while Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu was the last classified runner in 19th.

Pierre Gasly was the sole retiree after experiencing a suspected hydraulic leak in his Alpine.