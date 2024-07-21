Barcelona look to renew De Jong’s contract to reduce salary

Frenkie de Jong will be asked to reduce his salary. — Reuters

FC Barcelona have decided to renew the contract of their player, Frenkie de Jong, where they would try to reduce his salary while increasing his stay with the club, reported SPORT on Sunday.

De Jong, 26, joined the Catalan club in 2019 from Ajax and has been one of their key players since then. He is also considered an important figure inside the dressing room as alongside Ter Stegen and others.

Other than his importance on the field, De Jong is also the highest earner in the team and La Liga, and Barcelona are desperate to renew his contract where they would ask him to reduce his salary. The club tried to do it in the past but they failed.

However, the club will not give up and will try to open talks with the Dutchman in the coming weeks where they would not just ask him to reduce his salary, but also extend his stay in Barcelona.

De Jong’s current deal ends in 2026 meaning if he does not renew now, the club may have to sell him next year for a lesser amount or lose him for free in two years, which they do not want.

Barcelona are also trying to sign Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, and their goal as of now is to reduce the wage bill so they can sign some players in the summer transfer window.

Sells of some players will also help in registering new signings as the situation of Barcelona’s financial matters is no secret to anyone but agreeing the big earners to take a wage cut is also in the club’s mind.

It is worth mentioning that De Jong earns £31.6 million annually while his teammate Robert Lewandowski is on a reported £28.2 million a year.