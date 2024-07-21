ENG vs WI: Harry Brook ahead of Shahid Afridi, Virender Sehwag in elite Test list

Harry Brook raises bat after scoring fifth Test century. - AFP

England's young batting prodigy Harry Brook registered his fifth Test century on Day 4 of the second Test against the West Indies in Nottingham.

This was the 25-year-old's first Test at home and it was particularly notable as it came after a string of five half-centuries and a highest score of 85, showcasing his ability to convert starts into substantial knocks.

Brook was initially cautious but found his rhythm with a boundary against Alzarri Joseph. His innings became more fluent as he effectively rotated the strike with Joe Root and played a crucial role in stabilising England’s innings.

Brook’s performance on Day 4 demonstrated his maturity and composure. After ending Day 3 at 71* (78), he resumed with confidence, scoring a boundary off the first over of the day bowled by Jayden Seales. Brook eventually reached the milestone in just 118 balls with a single off Joseph in the 62nd over. His performance was a crucial factor in England’s strong position in the match.

Seales ended Brook’s innings, with the batter being caught behind by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva for a brilliant 109.

Brook has played 23 innings where he has scored 1376 runs at an average of 62.54 and a strike rate of 90.70.

The 25-year-old has the highest strike rate for any batter with 1000+ Test runs. The second man behind him is former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi who batted with a strike rate of 86.97.

Batters with highest strike-rate in Tests (Minimum 1000 runs)

Harry Brook (ENG): 90.70

Shahid Afridi (PAK): 86.97

Ben Duckett (ENG): 85.53

Tim Southee (NZ): 82.95

Virender Sehwag (IND): 82.23

Adam Gilchrist (AUS): 81.95

At the time of writing, England are 373/6 and lead by 331 runs. West Indies scored 457 in reply to England's 416 in first innings.

Remember, England won the first Test at Lord's by an innings and 114 runs.