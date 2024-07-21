Who is the highest paid player in La Liga after Kylian Mbappe's arrival?

Kylian Mbappe. - Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe will be one of the biggest names in La Liga next season after finally being unveiled as a Real Madrid player this week, but he is set to miss out on the top spot regarding his wages.

Mbappe will be the club's highest earner, but he is short of the division's leader.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United over the last few seasons, earns that accolade in La Liga with an annual wage of £31.6 million.

Barcelona players occupy the top two spots, with his team-mate Robert Lewandowski on a reported £28.2 million. Then comes Mbappe on £26.3 million per season.

The figures follow La Liga's announcement of the latest salary caps for all Spanish clubs last month. These caps are calculated based on each club’s projected income and expenditure and dictate their transactions in the transfer market.

Real Madrid have been allocated the highest salary cap at €727m (£622.5m), allowing them to sign Mbappe without selling players. The news was far less favourable for Barcelona, whose salary limit has been set at just €204m.

This figure is around €200m (£171m) above their current wage bill and means they will have to sell players this summer to be able to bring new players to the club.

Mbappe is one of six Real Madrid players in the top 10. Along with three Barcelona players, Spain's two biggest clubs account for the largest wages in the top flight.

The only exception is Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak. He narrowly makes the top five on the list with an annual salary of £17.5m, the same as Madrid winger Vinicius Jnr.

Just ahead of them is defender David Alaba on £19m, who has been out since December with an ACL injury. The three other members of Carlo Ancelotti's squad included in the list are goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, and Jude Bellingham.

Courtois, who also missed a large portion of last season with an ACL injury before suffering a setback on his return, reportedly earns £12.2m. Just ahead of him in ninth place is Valverde with £12.6m.

Bellingham finds himself a little higher up the list in seventh place with an annual wage of £15.8m.

He joined the side last summer and enjoyed a stunning debut season that, along with his teammate Vinicius Jnr, has seen him listed among the leading contenders for the Ballon d'Or.

Former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan is the other inclusion. His £14m wage places him in eighth place.