Ancelotti eager to find place for Mbappe in Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe (L) with his new boss Carlo Ancelotti. — Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is determined to find a place for new signing Kylian Mbappe in the Real Madrid team for the 2024/25 season.



Mbappe, 25, was presented in front of a jam-packed Santiago Bernabeu after signing a five-year contract with the European champions that will keep him at the Spanish capital till 2029.

Madrid were after Mbappe since 2017 and after finally signing him, the Los Blancos will try to make the most of his signing. The Frenchman will also lead the attack with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes next to him as he has been given number nine by the club.

Ancelotti was asked about where Mbappe will play next season to which the Italian replied, “We will put him somewhere, I will find a place for him.”

When questioned about the role Mbappe will play, Ancelotti appeared relaxed and assured.

Ancelotti then went on to talk about Jude Bellingham who had a stellar first season with Los Blancos as he scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists, helping the Whites win La Liga and the Champions League.

“Bellingham’s success was surprising but largely due to his genetics. At just 21, he has shown immense character and passion. Genetics play a significant role in his performance, though training is also important,” the Italian said of the Englishman.

Ancelotti was then asked about his future and where he would be coaching once his future with Madrid ends as he was previously heavily linked with the Brazil national team.

“I don’t know when I’m going to retire. When Madrid gets tired of me, I’ll have to think about what to do,” Ancelotti said. “Retire? I don’t know. On the one hand, I’d like to spend more time with my family, and travel, but if I still have enthusiasm, I’m sure I’ll find the impetus to continue,” he said.

“Honestly, I’m reluctant [to coach a national team]. I prefer the work that is done in clubs because I like having time to improve, to live day to day, and that is difficult in a national team,” he added.