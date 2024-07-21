Shahzad, Omair star as Pakistan Shaheens continue domination against Bangladesh A

Khurram Shahzad poses with the ball after taking six wickets. — PCB

Pakistan Shaheens continued to dominate Bangladesh A on day three of their four-day match as Khurram Shahzad shined with the ball while Omair bin Yousuf showcased his talent with the bat.

The Shaheens declared their second innings at 226-3, setting a massive 428-run target for Bangladesh A to chase with just one day of play left. The Tigers ended day three at 20 for no loss.

Bangladesh resumed their innings at 203-4 with a grip on the match as Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Hasan Murad were at the crease. However, Shahzad’s exceptional display with the ball made it impossible for them to score big as they could only add 63 runs to their team total and were all out at 266.

Shahzad bagged six wickets for 72 runs while Mohammad Ali took two.

Pakistan began their second innings with a crucial 201-run lead. The start was not what the Shaheens wanted as they lost Haseebullah for a duck and skipper Sahibzada Farhan for just eight runs.

However, Omair bin Yousuf and Mubasir Khan formed an impressive 177-run partnership at third wicket which put the Shaheens on top once again.

Mubashir missed out on his well-deserving century as he lost his wicket for 95 runs with nine boundaries but Omair scored an unbeaten 100 with six fours and two sixes before the Shaheens decided to declare their innings.

Earlier on day two, Shaheens resumed the play while batting at 375-2 with Mohammad Huraira and Kamran Ghulam still on the crease. The two batters bashed the Bangladeshi bowlers as they added 92 runs more before eventually declaring the innings at 467-3.

Huraira and Ghulam formed a formidable 204-run partnership where the former scored 218 runs from 247 deliveries with the help of 28 fours and one six while the latter contributed 100 runs from 161 balls with 13 boundaries.

Bangladesh A, too, started their innings strongly and concluded the play on the second day at 203-4. The Tigers bounced back quickly after losing two wickets at just 23 runs as Shadman Islam Anik and Aich Mollah built a 153-run partnership that put them out of danger.

Shadman scored 88 runs before becoming the victim of Shahnawaz Dahani while Mollah contributed 70 runs.

Squads

Pakistan Shaheens: Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tayyab Tahir and Umar Amin.

Bangladesh ‘A’: Mahmudul Hasan Joy (captain), Aich Mollah, Amite Hasan, Ariful Islam, Hasan Murad, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Maruf Mridha, Md Mukidul Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Rezaur Rehman Raja, Ripon Mondal, Sahadat Hossain Dipu, Shadaman Islam, Sk Pervez Rahman Jobon

Schedule (all matches in Darwin)

Jul 19-22 — Four-day vs Bangladesh ‘A’

Jul 26-29 — Four-day vs Bangladesh ‘A’

Aug 4 — 50-over match vs Northern Territory (NT)

Aug 6 — 50 over match vs Bangladesh ‘A’

Aug 9-18 — nine-team Top End T20 Series