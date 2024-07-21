Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal wins Tasmanian Open Squash Championship

Pakistan’s squash star Nasir Iqbal. — Author

KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash star Nasir Iqbal continued his excellent form and won the Tasmanian Open Squash Championship, which took place in Australia.

Iqbal, who has been in an impressive form recently, defeated Switzerland’s David Barnett 3-1 with the scores of 11-8, 12-10, 6-11 and 11-5.

This was Iqbal’s third title on Australian soil as this year, he previously claimed titles at the Bendigo International and Shepparton Open and reached the semi-final of the Victoria Open.

In the semi-final, Iqbal demonstrated impressive form and defeated France’s Melvil Ciani-Menko 3-0 with a decisive score of 4-11, 5-11, and 5-11.

This achievement follows his notable appearance in the final of the CNS Squash Championship held in Karachi earlier this year.