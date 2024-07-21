Woakes backs England’s gameplan in second West Indies Test

Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies Kavem Hodge on the second day of the second Test cricket match between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge. — AFP

All-rounder Chris Woakes backed England’s strategy during the end of West Indies’ first innings in the second Test at Trent Bridge when captain Ben Stokes decided to drop the field for Joshua Da Silva to bowl more to Shamar Joseph.

The strategy ultimately did not pay off as Da Silva and Joseph combined for 71 runs and managed to cruise their side to 457 runs before being all out.

Stokes’ plan was not appreciated by many with former skipper Michael Vaughan calling it questionable and saying that it may have given West Indies a big chance. However, Woakes defended the game plan.

"It's a period that can cause problems. You just have to commit to the plan you're going with. It's not always going to be perfect," Woakes said after the day's play. "When the field goes out, as a bowler it's easy to think you're not trying to get the set batter out and just think of the number 11. At the same time, you don't want to give away easy boundaries.

"You don't always expect the number 11 to hit a couple into the stands. Fair play to them, they played it pretty well. We committed to it for long enough and eventually got the reward."

England ended day three by posting 248-3 in 51 overs with a lead of 207 runs. Joe Root (37) and Harry Brook (71) were on the pitch at the stumps.

"I never like to say we're in front in a Test, because half an hour can go against us and we're behind the game again," Woakes said. "The fourth morning will be huge. If that partnership is extended to 150 or 200 then we're taking the game away. If West Indies take quick wickets they will feel ahead again.

"We have to kick on again on Sunday to take the game away from West Indies. Naturally, we want as many runs as possible and there's still two days to play. We want to be bowling at them as much as possible on day five, when the pitch could wear a little. Sunday is a big day for us, to build the lead up to 250 and 300, then hopefully we can make it really big."