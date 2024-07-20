Here's everything you need to know about The Hundred 2024

Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles are reigning champions of women's and men's competitions. - The Hundred

The fourth edition of The Hundred commences on July 23, featuring the finest players in England alongside a plethora of international talent.

Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles are the reigning champions of the women's and men's competitions, respectively.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 edition, including the schedule.

What is The Hundred and Rules?

The Hundred features eight teams, each representing cities across the UK, as opposed to the traditional county structure.

The eight teams are: Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, and Welsh Fire.

The men’s and women’s tournaments run concurrently, with each match involving both teams batting for 100 balls, and the highest score wins.

Each bowler is permitted to bowl a maximum of 20 balls, which can be delivered in sets of five or ten balls.

A powerplay during which the fielding side is restricted to only two fielders on the boundary lasts for 25 balls per innings.

What is The Hundred 2024 format?

The group stages, which run until August 15, each team plays eight matches. They face six teams once and their local rival twice.

The local matchups are Phoenix versus Rockets, Spirit versus Invincibles, Originals versus Superchargers, and Brave versus Fire.

The top team after the group stages qualifies automatically for the final.

The second and third-placed teams will meet at the Kia Oval on August 17 in the Eliminator, with the winner progressing to the final the following day.

Who are the past winners of The Hundred?

Southern Brave finally secured their first women's title in 2023, having been defeated by Oval Invincibles in the final of the first two editions.

The men's tournament has seen a different winner in each of the three editions.

Southern Brave triumphed in the inaugural tournament, followed by victories for Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles.

Manchester Originals have been defeated in the last two men's finals.

The Hundred 2024 Squads

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Issy Wong, Amy Jones, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Richa Ghosh (India), Emily Arlott, Katie Levick, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod, Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Birmingham Phoenix Men

Chris Woakes (available from August 6), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Duckett (available after England's third Test vs West Indies), Tim Southee (New Zealand), Sean Abbott (Australia), Adam Milne (New Zealand), Jamie Smith (available after England's third Test vs West Indies), Benny Howell, Louis Kimber, Tom Helm, Jacob Bethell, James Fuller, Dan Mousley, Aneurin Donald, Rishi Patel

London Spirit Women

Heather Knight, Meg Lanning (Australia), Deepti Sharma (India), Georgia Redmayne (Australia), Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson, Erin Burns (Australia)

London Spirit Men

Zak Crawley , Ollie Pope, Andre Russell (West Indies), Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies), Nathan Ellis (Australia), Dan Lawrence, Dan Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Adam Rossington, Olly Stone, Matt Critchley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Ryan Higgins, Jimmy Neesham, Matthew Taylor

Manchester Originals Women

Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Beth Mooney (Australia), Kim Garth (Australia), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Phoebe Graham, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap, Danielle Gregory, Alice Monaghan, Bethan Ellis

Manchester Originals Men

Jos Buttler, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Usama Mir (Pakistan), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Wayne Madsen, Max Holden, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Hull, Sonny Baker, Matthew Hurst, Tom Aspinwall, Scott Currie

Northern Superchargers Women

Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Phoebe Litchfield (Australia), Georgia Wareham (Australia), Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin, Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner

Northern Superchargers Men

Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Jason Roy, Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Matthew Short (Australia), Adam Hose, Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Graham Clark, Tom Lawes, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington

Oval Invincibles Women

Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia), Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Amara Carr, Laura Harris (Australia)

Oval Invincibles Men

Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adam Zampa (Australia), Spencer Johnson (Australia), Donovan Ferreira (South Africa), Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Nathan Sowter, Tawanda Muyeye, Tom Lammonby, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt, Harrison Ward

Southern Brave Women

Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana (India), Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Lauren Cheatle (Australia), Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Luff, Katie Jones, Charli Knott (Australia)

Southern Brave Men

Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Finn Allen (New Zealand), Tymal Mills, Leus du Plooy, Craig Overton, George Garton, Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Laurie Evans, James Coles, Joe Weatherley

Trent Rockets Women

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Katie George, Ash Gardner (Australia), Alana King (Australia), Heather Graham (Australia), Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Potts, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy, Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith

Trent Rockets Men

Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Joe Root, Tom Banton, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Rovman Powell (West Indies), Imad Wasim (Pakistan), Luke Wood, John Turner, Sam Hain, Sam Cook, Calvin Harrison, Jordan Thompson, Adam Lyth, Ollie Robinson, Tom Alsop, Riley Meredith (Australia)

Welsh Fire Women

Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jess Jonassen (Australia), Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Phoebe Franklin, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Welsh Fire Men

Jonny Bairstow, David Willey, Joe Clarke, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Matt Henry (New Zealand), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), David Payne, Luke Wells, Roelof Van der Merwe, Stephen Eskinazi, Chris Cooke, Jake Ball, Mason Crane, Ben Green

The Hundred 2024 Schedule

Tuesday 23rd July

Women's: Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix

Men's: Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix

Wednesday 24th July

Women's: Southern Brave v London Spirit

Men's: Southern Brave v London Spirit

Thursday 25th July

Women's: Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire

Men's: Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire

Friday 26th July

Women's: Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets

Men's: Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets

Saturday 27th July

Women's: London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix

Men's: London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix

Sunday 28th July

Women's: Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles

Men's: Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles

Monday 29th July

Women's: Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets

Men's: Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets

Tuesday 30th July

Women's: Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave

Men's: Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave

Wednesday 31st July

Women's: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix

Men's: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix

Thursday 1st August

Women's: London Spirit v Welsh Fire

Men's: London Spirit v Welsh Fire

Women's: Southern Brave v Manchester Originals

Men's: Southern Brave v Manchester Originals

Friday 2nd August

Women's: Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers

Men's: Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers

Saturday 3rd August

Women's: Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave

Men's: Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave

Women's: Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire

Men's: Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire

Sunday 4th August

Women's: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles

Men's: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles

Women's: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals

Men's: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals

Monday 5th August

Women's: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave

Men's: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave

Tuesday 6th August

Women's: Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles

Men's: Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles

Women's: Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers

Men's: Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers

Wednesday 7th August

Women's: Trent Rockets v London Spirit

Men's: Trent Rockets v London Spirit

Thursday 8th August

Women's: Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers

Men's: Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers

Women's: Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave

Men's: Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave

Friday 9th August

Women's: London Spirit v Manchester Originals

Men's: London Spirit v Manchester Originals

Saturday 10th August

Women's: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets

Men's: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets

Women's: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets

Men's: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets

Sunday 11th August

Women's: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit

Men's: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit

Women's: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit

Men's: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit

Monday 12th August

Women's: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets

Men's: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets

Tuesday 13th August

Women's: Northern Superchargers v London Spirit

Men's: Northern Superchargers v London Spirit

Wednesday 14th August

Women's: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire

Men's: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire

Women's: Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles

Men's: Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles

Thursday 15th August

Women's: Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals

Men's: Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals

Eliminators

Saturday 17th August

Women's: TBC v TBC

Men's: TBC v TBC

Finals

Sunday 18th August

Women's: TBC v TBC

Men's: TBC v TBC