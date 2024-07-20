Here's everything you need to know about The Hundred 2024

The fourth edition of The Hundred commences on July 23, featuring the finest players in England alongside a plethora of international talent.
Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles are the reigning champions of the women's and men's competitions, respectively.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 edition, including the schedule.
The Hundred features eight teams, each representing cities across the UK, as opposed to the traditional county structure.
The eight teams are: Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, and Welsh Fire.
The men’s and women’s tournaments run concurrently, with each match involving both teams batting for 100 balls, and the highest score wins.
Each bowler is permitted to bowl a maximum of 20 balls, which can be delivered in sets of five or ten balls.
A powerplay during which the fielding side is restricted to only two fielders on the boundary lasts for 25 balls per innings.
The group stages, which run until August 15, each team plays eight matches. They face six teams once and their local rival twice.
The local matchups are Phoenix versus Rockets, Spirit versus Invincibles, Originals versus Superchargers, and Brave versus Fire.
The top team after the group stages qualifies automatically for the final.
The second and third-placed teams will meet at the Kia Oval on August 17 in the Eliminator, with the winner progressing to the final the following day.
Southern Brave finally secured their first women's title in 2023, having been defeated by Oval Invincibles in the final of the first two editions.
The men's tournament has seen a different winner in each of the three editions.
Southern Brave triumphed in the inaugural tournament, followed by victories for Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles.
Manchester Originals have been defeated in the last two men's finals.
Birmingham Phoenix Women
Issy Wong, Amy Jones, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Richa Ghosh (India), Emily Arlott, Katie Levick, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod, Suzie Bates (New Zealand)
Birmingham Phoenix Men
Chris Woakes (available from August 6), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Duckett (available after England's third Test vs West Indies), Tim Southee (New Zealand), Sean Abbott (Australia), Adam Milne (New Zealand), Jamie Smith (available after England's third Test vs West Indies), Benny Howell, Louis Kimber, Tom Helm, Jacob Bethell, James Fuller, Dan Mousley, Aneurin Donald, Rishi Patel
London Spirit Women
Heather Knight, Meg Lanning (Australia), Deepti Sharma (India), Georgia Redmayne (Australia), Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson, Erin Burns (Australia)
London Spirit Men
Zak Crawley , Ollie Pope, Andre Russell (West Indies), Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies), Nathan Ellis (Australia), Dan Lawrence, Dan Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Adam Rossington, Olly Stone, Matt Critchley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Ryan Higgins, Jimmy Neesham, Matthew Taylor
Manchester Originals Women
Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Beth Mooney (Australia), Kim Garth (Australia), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Phoebe Graham, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap, Danielle Gregory, Alice Monaghan, Bethan Ellis
Manchester Originals Men
Jos Buttler, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Usama Mir (Pakistan), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Wayne Madsen, Max Holden, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Hull, Sonny Baker, Matthew Hurst, Tom Aspinwall, Scott Currie
Northern Superchargers Women
Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Phoebe Litchfield (Australia), Georgia Wareham (Australia), Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin, Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner
Northern Superchargers Men
Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Jason Roy, Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Matthew Short (Australia), Adam Hose, Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Graham Clark, Tom Lawes, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington
Oval Invincibles Women
Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia), Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Amara Carr, Laura Harris (Australia)
Oval Invincibles Men
Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adam Zampa (Australia), Spencer Johnson (Australia), Donovan Ferreira (South Africa), Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Nathan Sowter, Tawanda Muyeye, Tom Lammonby, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt, Harrison Ward
Southern Brave Women
Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana (India), Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Lauren Cheatle (Australia), Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Luff, Katie Jones, Charli Knott (Australia)
Southern Brave Men
Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Finn Allen (New Zealand), Tymal Mills, Leus du Plooy, Craig Overton, George Garton, Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Laurie Evans, James Coles, Joe Weatherley
Trent Rockets Women
Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Katie George, Ash Gardner (Australia), Alana King (Australia), Heather Graham (Australia), Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Potts, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy, Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith
Trent Rockets Men
Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Joe Root, Tom Banton, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Rovman Powell (West Indies), Imad Wasim (Pakistan), Luke Wood, John Turner, Sam Hain, Sam Cook, Calvin Harrison, Jordan Thompson, Adam Lyth, Ollie Robinson, Tom Alsop, Riley Meredith (Australia)
Welsh Fire Women
Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jess Jonassen (Australia), Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Phoebe Franklin, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack
Welsh Fire Men
Jonny Bairstow, David Willey, Joe Clarke, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Matt Henry (New Zealand), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), David Payne, Luke Wells, Roelof Van der Merwe, Stephen Eskinazi, Chris Cooke, Jake Ball, Mason Crane, Ben Green
The Hundred 2024 Schedule
Tuesday 23rd July
Women's: Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix
Men's: Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix
Wednesday 24th July
Women's: Southern Brave v London Spirit
Men's: Southern Brave v London Spirit
Thursday 25th July
Women's: Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire
Men's: Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire
Friday 26th July
Women's: Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets
Men's: Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets
Saturday 27th July
Women's: London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix
Men's: London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix
Sunday 28th July
Women's: Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles
Men's: Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles
Monday 29th July
Women's: Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets
Men's: Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets
Tuesday 30th July
Women's: Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave
Men's: Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave
Wednesday 31st July
Women's: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix
Men's: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix
Thursday 1st August
Women's: London Spirit v Welsh Fire
Men's: London Spirit v Welsh Fire
Women's: Southern Brave v Manchester Originals
Men's: Southern Brave v Manchester Originals
Friday 2nd August
Women's: Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers
Men's: Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers
Saturday 3rd August
Women's: Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave
Men's: Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave
Women's: Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire
Men's: Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire
Sunday 4th August
Women's: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles
Men's: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles
Women's: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals
Men's: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals
Monday 5th August
Women's: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave
Men's: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave
Tuesday 6th August
Women's: Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles
Men's: Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles
Women's: Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers
Men's: Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers
Wednesday 7th August
Women's: Trent Rockets v London Spirit
Men's: Trent Rockets v London Spirit
Thursday 8th August
Women's: Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers
Men's: Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers
Women's: Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave
Men's: Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave
Friday 9th August
Women's: London Spirit v Manchester Originals
Men's: London Spirit v Manchester Originals
Saturday 10th August
Women's: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets
Men's: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets
Women's: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets
Men's: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets
Sunday 11th August
Women's: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit
Men's: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit
Women's: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit
Men's: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit
Monday 12th August
Women's: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets
Men's: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets
Tuesday 13th August
Women's: Northern Superchargers v London Spirit
Men's: Northern Superchargers v London Spirit
Wednesday 14th August
Women's: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire
Men's: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire
Women's: Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles
Men's: Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles
Thursday 15th August
Women's: Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals
Men's: Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals
Eliminators
Saturday 17th August
Women's: TBC v TBC
Men's: TBC v TBC
Finals
Sunday 18th August
Women's: TBC v TBC
Men's: TBC v TBC
Comments